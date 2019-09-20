Badger Meter Com (BMI) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Its Position by $708,000; Uqm Technologies Com (UQM) Stake Has Boosted by Gabelli Securities Inc

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 159,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, down from 171,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 52,936 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Uqm Technologies Inc Com (UQM) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 508,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 683,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Uqm Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.73 million market cap company. It closed at $1.71 lastly. It is down 76.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.29% the S&P500. Some Historical UQM News: 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies: Decision Was Made Following Further Analysis and Discussions With CFIUS Relating to Transaction; 05/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON COMPLETION OF RE-EVALUATION, BOTH PARTIES CURRENTLY EXPECT TO RESUBMIT APPLICATION TO CFIUS FOR APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces that it has been Selected as Meritor’s Supplier of Choice for its 14Xe Full Electric Axle System; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cel; 09/05/2018 – UQM Technologies Announces New China and Europe Growth of Fuel Cell Compressor Business; 27/04/2018 – UQM Technologies Partners with Ballard Power Systems to Provide Contract Assembly and Operational Support Services for Fuel Cell Bus Modules; 20/03/2018 – UQM Technologies 3Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES INC UQM.A QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 09/05/2018 – UQM TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CFIUS ‘WILL LIKELY NOT’ APPROVE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – UQM Technologies to Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold UQM shares while 1 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 13.98 million shares or 24.47% more from 11.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) for 500 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 1.25 million shares. 26,000 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability. 111,054 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0% or 31,516 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 334,494 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) for 167,200 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 20,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 108,512 shares. California-based Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) for 3.66 million shares. Ancora Llc has invested 0.01% in UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc owns 94,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $933.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:GNW) by 138,398 shares to 57,523 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Cl B by 125,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,702 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTWS).

More notable recent UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UQM Technologies to Introduce its New Fully Integrated Fuel Cell Compressor System (PowerPhase® FCS) at the 2nd International Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Technology Product Expo in Foshan, China – Business Wire” on October 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UQM Technologies Wins Contract from Major Fuel Cell System Supplier in China for Fuel Cell Compressor Systems – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “UQM Technologies Enters India Electric Vehicle Market, Receives Initial Order from Ashok Leyland for UQM PowerPhase® Electric Drivetrain (eDT) Systems for Transit Bus Applications – Business Wire” on March 07, 2018. More interesting news about UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UQM Technologies Announces CFIUS Approval of Merger with Danfoss – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UQM Technologies Announces Closing of Merger with Danfoss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.56 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 159,000 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Co invested in 75,791 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 849 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 17,639 shares. Millennium reported 4,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers reported 1.75% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 178,030 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 754,169 shares. 10,907 were accumulated by Bb&T Limited Com. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Citigroup has 9,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 24,750 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio.