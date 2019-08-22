Badger Meter (BMI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; Intuit (INTU) Sellers Decreased By 15.93% Their Shorts

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) had a decrease of 15.93% in short interest. INTU’s SI was 3.05M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.93% from 3.62 million shares previously. With 1.43 million avg volume, 2 days are for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU)’s short sellers to cover INTU’s short positions. The SI to Intuit Inc’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $276.24. About 750,396 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%

Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BMI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Badger Meter Inc’s current price of $51.44 translates into 0.33% yield. Badger Meter Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.44. About 262,359 shares traded or 79.43% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 50.44 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Among 6 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $23900 lowest target. $265.17’s average target is -4.01% below currents $276.24 stock price. Intuit had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,849 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. 6,527 were accumulated by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. World Asset Management holds 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 17,737 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 971,330 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 3.90M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Family Firm holds 807 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 218,052 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru. Echo Street Mgmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 86,489 shares. Qci Asset holds 320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 5,151 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity has invested 0.78% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

