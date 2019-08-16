Badger Meter (BMI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; Howard Bancorp Has 0.76 Sentiment

Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 21 reduced and sold stakes in Howard Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 9.82 million shares, down from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Howard Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BMI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Badger Meter Inc’s current price of $52.98 translates into 0.32% yield. Badger Meter Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 166,392 shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.06M for 13.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance services and products to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company has market cap of $265.96 million. It offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 25.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 13.11% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 781,043 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wms Partners Llc has 0.48% invested in the company for 129,680 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 207,800 shares.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 42.73 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.