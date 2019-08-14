Badger Meter (BMI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHAR (EMBVF) Shorts Down By 30.27%

Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BMI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Badger Meter Inc’s current price of $54.53 translates into 0.31% yield. Badger Meter Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.53. About 137,883 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 43.98 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

