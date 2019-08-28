Badger Meter (BMI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019; Advisory Services Network Boosted Cintas (CTAS) Position

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 431.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 1,528 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 1,882 shares with $381,000 value, up from 354 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $261.15. About 382,485 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BMI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Badger Meter Inc's current price of $49.95 translates into 0.34% yield. Badger Meter Inc's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 130,108 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Fidelity stake by 18,428 shares to 20,333 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 19,349 shares and now owns 2,144 shares. Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -13.56% below currents $261.15 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Nomura maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 600 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 12,081 shares. Korea reported 64,400 shares. Wade G W & holds 1,482 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 4,835 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,225 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 6,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 340,306 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 93,839 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & Com reported 0.2% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 184,367 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% or 3,465 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 2,058 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 11,465 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Badger Meter, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,803 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Sei invested in 99,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 163,270 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 19,723 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 6,999 shares. Alabama-based Regions Corp has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 90,847 shares. 26,731 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 160,737 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 12,401 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.