Badger Meter (BMI) Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $318,725; Shareholder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 303,224 shares traded or 85.21% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI)

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 32,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.78 million, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 1.17 million shares traded or 210.70% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 152,769 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Tru accumulated 0% or 69 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont owns 600 shares. Cardinal Management reported 21,189 shares stake. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 532,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.01% or 51,263 shares. Bridges Invest Management has invested 0.04% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.04% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Sei Company reported 99,197 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset holds 9,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 7,722 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $936,466 activity. Another trade for 5,854 shares valued at $346,276 was made by JOHNSON RICHARD E on Friday, February 8.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69M for 31.75 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdvwireless Inc. by 116,527 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $41.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG).

