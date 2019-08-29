Badger Meter (BMI) Market Value Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Upped Its Position

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 684721.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 383,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 383,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 56 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 186,168 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 25,583 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rexnord, A.O. Smith leaders named co-chairs to The Water Council board – Milwaukee Business Journal” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Badger Meter lands significant municipal smart technology contracts – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.15 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 43,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors invested 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 107,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 26,731 shares in its portfolio. 14,439 are owned by First Republic Invest. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mairs & Pwr invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 171,000 shares. Us Retail Bank De reported 51,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.15% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 8,195 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,996 shares. Campbell Communication Investment Adviser reported 0.12% stake. Carlson Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 6,050 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 154,276 shares to 235,204 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 210,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,125 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).