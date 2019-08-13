Badger Meter (BMI) Market Valuation Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $14.48 Million; A T & T (T) Valuation Rose While Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $317,068

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 263,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.79 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 16,678 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 10,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 87,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 9.25 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 32.61 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One holds 0% or 8,400 shares. Piedmont accumulated 7,329 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 11,604 are held by Voya Mgmt Lc. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 1,255 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 42,000 shares. Copeland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 470,820 shares. Cardinal holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 21,189 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Aperio Gp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 30,753 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 37,035 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 116,126 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 64,967 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 1,326 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 9,449 shares to 99,248 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 63,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes & Comm Inc accumulated 33,488 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ckw Grp holds 0.02% or 3,515 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 179,144 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 62,000 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benedict Fincl Advisors Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,108 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.27% or 36,852 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.3% or 41,039 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division, Illinois-based fund reported 250,644 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.18% or 58,135 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 9,347 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benin Corporation invested in 27,845 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.