Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD) EPS Estimated At $0.42; American Century Companies Raised Masco (MAS) Stake By $31.31 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 4173.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 802,786 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 1.83%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 822,022 shares with $32.31 million value, up from 19,236 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 1.89 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018

Analysts expect Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 44.83% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. T_BAD’s profit would be $14.92M giving it 28.06 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Badger Daylighting Ltd.’s analysts see 162.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 49,215 shares traded. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Badger Daylighting had 2 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) rating on Thursday, March 14. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Company’s Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

