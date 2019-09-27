Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW)’s Financial Results Comparing With EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Both Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 -0.08 42.31M -39.33 0.00 EnSync Inc. N/A 0.00 45.53M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and EnSync Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and EnSync Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 1,052,723,246.50% 421.3% -73.1% EnSync Inc. 1,167,435,897,435.90% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares and 0% of EnSync Inc. shares. About 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58% EnSync Inc. -32.2% -16.67% -46.67% -97.87% -98.89% -97.79%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than EnSync Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors EnSync Inc. beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.