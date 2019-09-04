Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has 74% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 421.30% -73.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has -9.58% weaker performance while Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.