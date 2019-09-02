Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 0.17 N/A -39.33 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 66 1.96 N/A 3.29 19.70

Demonstrates Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Emerson Electric Co. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 421.3% -73.1% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.74 shows that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emerson Electric Co. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerson Electric Co. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Emerson Electric Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Emerson Electric Co.’s potential upside is 26.53% and its consensus target price is $75.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Emerson Electric Co. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. has -9.58% weaker performance while Emerson Electric Co. has 8.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emerson Electric Co. beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.