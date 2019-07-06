Ba (BA) Stock Price Declined While Davenport & Company Trimmed Its Position by $490,347; Boston Common Asset Management Boosted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ba (BA) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 1,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,150 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.62 million, down from 186,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Ba for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 66.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,340 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 17,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 423,724 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:T) by 54,158 shares to 310,502 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bsv (BSV) by 19,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.15 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 775 are held by Anchor Cap Advisors Lc. 6,205 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6,696 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.45% or 221,376 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 56 are held by Atwood & Palmer. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Management Co Ca accumulated 1.25 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,937 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 1.36 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. 5,189 were reported by Shoker Investment Counsel. Bartlett And Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 9,519 shares in its portfolio. 66,700 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. First Natl Bancorp Of Newtown invested in 1,145 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares to 59,331 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,714 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.27% or 1.05M shares. Hartford Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Caprock holds 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 3,569 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Weiss Multi owns 742,091 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 112,829 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 110,344 shares. Amg National Tru Bancshares owns 15,466 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 67,000 shares. Tillar has 23,651 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Bowling Management Ltd accumulated 9,721 shares. 129,364 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. 6.02M are held by Primecap Ca. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 720,324 shares.