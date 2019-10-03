B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Analysts See $0.09 EPS; Polaris Capital Management Boosted By $1.79 Million Its Popular (BPOP) Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Popular Inc (BPOP) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 33,100 shares as Popular Inc (BPOP)’s stock rose 0.75%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 4.18 million shares with $226.91M value, up from 4.15M last quarter. Popular Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 260,495 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH

Analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to report $0.09 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. T_BTO’s profit would be $91.24M giving it 12.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, B2Gold Corp.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 2.41 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 410 P/E ratio. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 7,600 shares to 15,900 valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 7,300 shares and now owns 19,800 shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.13% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 58,653 shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 183,330 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 35,643 shares. 374,471 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.07% or 65,285 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. The North Carolina-based Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 39,813 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 100 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 160,124 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 2.88M shares stake. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.29% or 21,907 shares. 5,010 are owned by Amp Capital Investors.