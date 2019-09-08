B2Gold Corp. (BTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)

Both B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. 3 2.87 N/A -0.01 0.00 Barrick Gold Corporation 15 4.18 N/A -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates B2Gold Corp. and Barrick Gold Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows B2Gold Corp. and Barrick Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of B2Gold Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of B2Gold Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% Barrick Gold Corporation -6.28% 8.47% 29.15% 24.6% 45.83% 20.09%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. has weaker performance than Barrick Gold Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Barrick Gold Corporation beats B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.