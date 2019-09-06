B2Gold Corp. (BTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Both B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. 3 2.91 N/A -0.01 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 6 4.27 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see B2Gold Corp. and Alamos Gold Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has B2Gold Corp. and Alamos Gold Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alamos Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for B2Gold Corp. and Alamos Gold Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Alamos Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Alamos Gold Inc. is $8, which is potential 15.44% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of B2Gold Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.56% of Alamos Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are B2Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.27% are Alamos Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% Alamos Gold Inc. -3.11% 12.16% 43.96% 47.86% 19.31% 81.94%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. has weaker performance than Alamos Gold Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alamos Gold Inc. beats B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It also holds interests in a portfolio of development stage projects in Mexico, Turkey, Canada, and the United States. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.