B2Gold Corp. (BTG) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Wilen Investment Management Increased Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilen Investment Management Corp acquired 8,600 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 16.94%. The Wilen Investment Management Corp holds 44,473 shares with $2.00M value, up from 35,873 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 242,633 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. BTG’s profit would be $40.59M giving it 19.78 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, B2Gold Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 2.17 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.