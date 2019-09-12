B2Gold Corp. (BTG) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Contrasting side by side

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold Corp. 3 3.01 N/A -0.01 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 2.06 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of B2Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

B2Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Coeur Mining Inc. is $5.94, which is potential 18.80% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B2Gold Corp. and Coeur Mining Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.2%. 0.6% are B2Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Coeur Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B2Gold Corp. -4.5% 9.28% 19.55% 3.58% 28.74% 8.9% Coeur Mining Inc. -4.37% 13.86% 34.5% -8.55% -31.95% 2.91%

For the past year B2Gold Corp. was more bullish than Coeur Mining Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors B2Gold Corp. beats Coeur Mining Inc.

B2Gold Corp, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The companyÂ’s production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia. It also holds 90% interest in the Fekola project located in Mali; 81% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso; and 49% joint venture interest in the Gramalote property located in Colombia, as well as an interest in the Quebradona property located in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.