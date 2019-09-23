B2gold Com (BTG) Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Holding by $640,146; Crow Point Partners Has Lifted Exelon (EXC) Holding by $5.88 Million; Market Value Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp Com (BTG) by 48.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 213,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 229,348 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 442,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.475. About 7.76 million shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 316,001 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 191,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.19M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION ALSO REACHES PACT WITH ENGIE TO BUY TERMINAL; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 95,575 shares to 51,750 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,416 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 16,360 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.55% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Finance Architects has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Fincl Counselors Inc has 69,191 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,493 shares. 81.82 million are held by Vanguard Group. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 232,497 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 130,792 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.79 million shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,288 shares. Oakworth Capital has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 325,433 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cordasco Finance Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 788 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.08% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Exelon Appoints Admiral John Richardson to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exelon tower window falls again in Harbor Point – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc Shs by 17,252 shares to 118,318 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc Com (NYSE:FCN) by 9,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “B2Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results; Record Quarterly Gold Production of 246,000 oz, 8% Above Budget; Beat Against Budget for Cash Operating Costs and AISC – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Results from the Anaconda Area and the Fekola Deposit and an Update on the Fekola Mine Expansion – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $70.75 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.