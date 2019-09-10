B2gold (BTG) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Position by $848,400 as Valuation Rose; As Dtf Tax (DTF) Share Price Were Volatile, Karpus Management Lifted Its Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 4.29 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 11,721 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $76.60M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 26,671 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc has 37,328 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Saba Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.15% or 261,792 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 50,716 shares or 0% of the stock. 1607 Cap Partners Ltd Co has 250,857 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 49,916 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc owns 27,765 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Llc stated it has 137,755 shares. Karpus Management holds 329,704 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fiera holds 0.01% or 254,435 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Mngmt Ltd owns 29,151 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 45,249 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. 22,139 are held by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 38,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 30,000 shares.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Municipal Income Trust by 329,539 shares to 977,119 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings In Ii (MUE) by 46,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).