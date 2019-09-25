B2gold (BTG) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Upped Its Position by $4.22 Million; Phocas Financial Has Cut Its Hb Fuller Company (FUL) Holding as Valuation Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 5.83M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hb Fuller Company (FUL) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 4,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 46,425 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.41 million, down from 51,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Hb Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 254,016 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – PLANS TO DELIVER $465 MLN IN EBITDA THIS YEAR AND $600 MLN IN EBITDA BY 2020 REMAIN ON TRACK; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “HB Fuller to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on September 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “H.B. Fuller Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 17,428 shares. 2.14M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. 1,817 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 136,234 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advisors has invested 0.2% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). S&Co stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 350,590 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 48,842 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs stated it has 43,170 shares. 38 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,331 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 6,900 shares stake.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc Class A by 251,936 shares to 622,402 shares, valued at $898.75B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).