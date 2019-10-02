B2gold (BTG) Holder U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Stake; T (T) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Boosted Holding

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 201,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 288,900 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $876,000, down from 490,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 5.28M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 13,291 shares to 41,785 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $70.88M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.