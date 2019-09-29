B2gold (BTG) Holder Sprott Cut Its Position by $325,023; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Holding In Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Was Has Increased

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 108,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 8.37 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 50,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 515,411 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 465,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09M shares traded or 66.31% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 327,762 shares to 218,402 shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 618,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $70.81 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 160,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

