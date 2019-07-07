B2gold (BTG) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Declined; Private Trust Co Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut by $645,035 as Stock Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 34.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 588,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 5.69 million shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,532 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.78 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 19,547 shares to 54,629 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Abbott Laboratories’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hot, Fresh Earnings On The Menu As Netflix, Morgan Stanley Results In Focus – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,160 shares. 5,610 are owned by Mycio Wealth Partners Lc. Moreover, Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.46% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Greylin Investment Mangement has 10,965 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.28% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Natl Bank has invested 1.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 88,871 shares. Creative Planning reported 335,695 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Ca accumulated 2,820 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 10.64 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cim Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,710 shares. 465,446 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 169,189 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.06% or 11,161 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mgmt reported 190,229 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $39.76M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B2Gold Notice of 2019 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders; New Executive Appointed – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “B2Gold Announces Voting Results from the Election of its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks for Less Than the Price of a Netflix Subscription – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold And Goldminers: A Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Gold will keep rising â€” here are 13 ways to profit from the rally – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 862,361 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).