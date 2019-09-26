B2gold (BTG) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Increased Its Position by $4.22 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder South State Upped Holding

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 3.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 630,234 shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South State Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 473,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 450,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 4.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 170,368 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventura Saa (NYSE:BVN) by 299,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,996 shares to 340,528 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,285 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

