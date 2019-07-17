B2gold (BTG) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 3.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 6.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 4.80 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 4.53M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Investment Management, Performance Fees $960M; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 42WS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions Selected as Custodial Partner by Newly Launched Dakota Wealth Management; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.52M for 19.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,805 shares to 13,610 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B2Gold and Calibre Mining Join Forces in Nicaragua – Calibre Mining to Acquire El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines – B2Gold to Become Calibre’s Largest Shareholder – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “B2Gold Announces Voting Results from the Election of its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “B2Gold Reports Record 2018 Annual Gold Production of 953504 Oz & Gold Revenues of $1.2 B; Forecast Annual Cash Flows from Operations of $450 M; 2019 Forecast Gold Production of 935000 – 975000 Oz – Junior Mining Network” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold Corp. Reports Continued Strong Gold Production & Revenue for Q1 2019; Quarterly Gold Production of 231000 oz, 6% Above Budget; Well on Track to Meet Guidance of 935000-975000 oz of Gold Production – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jolen Anderson Joins BNY Mellon as Global Head of Human Resources – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 18, 2019.