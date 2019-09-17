B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lifted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $319,806 as Stock Price Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Its Fedex Com (FDX) Position by $2.05 Million as Shares Declined

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 1.83M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 188,642 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.97 million, down from 201,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.6. About 693,682 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 21/03/2018 – KVUE News: Sources tell @tplohetski the investigation against the suspect strengthened after the suspect’s trip to the FedEx s; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants owns 60,289 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 9,460 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amer Bancorp stated it has 918 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 2,191 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt reported 45,361 shares stake. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Founders Securities Limited Com stated it has 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Marietta Inv Prtn Lc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 28,464 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.51 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcf Advsr Llc reported 0.46% stake. Australia-based Amp Investors has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Eck owns 43,383 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt invested in 2.2% or 85,795 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches ad campaign featuring NFLâ€™s top QB – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx To Acquire Cargex For Colombia Logistics – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Brexit Heads To The Supreme Court – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,167 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 2,153 shares. Frontier Invest holds 2,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 208 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.87% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 221,700 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,368 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,344 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 14,626 shares. 7,230 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. 385,200 were reported by Lakewood Management Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 398,986 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brinker Inc invested in 10,746 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.83% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Numerixs Investment reported 7,511 shares stake.