B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $365,982; Tri Contl Com (TY) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Stake

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 69,686 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 152,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 61,472 shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX TO RECORD ABOUT $374M NONCASH CHARGE IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. On Monday, February 4 MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 2,300 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Global Income.