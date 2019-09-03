B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position; Tig Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 73.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 144,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 51,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Associates In invested in 1.46% or 39,775 shares. Thompson Inv Inc reported 80,589 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtn accumulated 2,000 shares. 11,246 were reported by Old Point & Ser N A. 1,942 are held by Atwood And Palmer. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability New York, a New York-based fund reported 141,795 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,408 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. 17,294 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Pinnacle Holding Limited Com invested in 19,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Page Arthur B stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) invested in 0.03% or 190 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A stated it has 65,971 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Co Il stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.01M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 93,226 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 587,436 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 408,065 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il reported 0.58% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 84,193 shares. 107,061 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 10,200 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 173,434 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Moreover, Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 457 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 268 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,649 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).