B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted By $534,344 Its Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holding; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shorts Decreased By 28.21%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had a decrease of 28.21% in short interest. SYF’s SI was 8.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.21% from 11.40M shares previously. With 5.19 million avg volume, 2 days are for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s short sellers to cover SYF’s short positions. The SI to Synchrony Financial’s float is 1.16%. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 399,353 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) stake by 68.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management acquired 7,858 shares as Core Laboratories N V (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 19,359 shares with $1.33M value, up from 11,501 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 77,398 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Among 2 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4200 highest and $34 lowest target. $38’s average target is 16.24% above currents $32.69 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.58 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 6.83 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.27% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Scout Investments owns 48,803 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 30,091 shares in its portfolio. 209,947 are owned by Evercore Wealth Limited Liability. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Marshall Wace Llp holds 433 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 52,913 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 514,449 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Tygh Mgmt reported 45,556 shares. Gemmer Asset Management reported 0% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Farmers Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,068 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 75,817 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $6300 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 73.49% above currents $38.33 stock price. Core Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

