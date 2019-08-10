B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Raised Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $620,842; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.34 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,950 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Lc reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 4,757 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel owns 2.98% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 114,778 shares. 5,104 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 46,635 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware holds 81,221 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Country Trust Natl Bank has 1,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd Company invested in 4,685 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Water Island Capital Limited owns 0.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,790 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 10,553 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Naples Advisors Limited Company reported 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Barr E S & Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,581 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

