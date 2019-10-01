B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Upped Humana (HUM) Stake; Summit Financial Group (SMMF)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 12.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management acquired 1,173 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 10,478 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 9,305 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $33.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $249.26. About 612,093 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 24/04/2018 – Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health &; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Humana Doesn’t Anticipate Material Impact to 2018 Earnings From Transaction; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC

Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 28 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased holdings in Summit Financial Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 3.14 million shares, up from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Summit Financial Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. for 156,322 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc owns 38,957 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.15% invested in the company for 44,149 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 106,898 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 4,939 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) has risen 5.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $323.25 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

