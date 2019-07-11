B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) as Stock Price Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Upped by $2.00 Million

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 477,492 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75M, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 1.04 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Labs – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PUMP vs. CLB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories – Motley Fool” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares to 4,649 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,975 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 534 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has 19,359 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 514,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 31,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Garde owns 0.05% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,315 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 15,857 shares. 427,019 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 11,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colony Grp Llc has 0.06% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 21,501 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited, a New York-based fund reported 531,115 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 0.01% or 2,929 shares. 3,300 were reported by Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com owns 4,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 25,722 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% or 128,369 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs has invested 0.26% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Qs Ltd owns 71,856 shares. Eaton Vance reported 1.11M shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 15,948 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Consulta Ltd invested in 1.25M shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 13,736 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 50,832 shares. First Personal Services owns 1,110 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 125 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 48,160 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.48% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 17,397 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Corp In invested 2.24% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).