B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding By $365,982; Shorts at MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (MTLQU) Lowered By 86.67%

MOTORS LIQUIDATION COMPANY GUC TR UNITS (OTCMKTS:MTLQU) had a decrease of 86.67% in short interest. MTLQU’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 86.67% from 1,500 shares previously. It closed at $10.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 38.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management acquired 2,022 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 7,327 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 5,305 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $40.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $156.68. About 284,301 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 2ND PACKAGE SHIPPED, TURNED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – PROVIDED LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS INVESTIGATION EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE RELATED TO THESE PACKAGES; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust engages in implementing the plan and distributing the GUC Trust's distributable assets. The company has market cap of $328.43 million. It holds, administers, and directs the distribution of various assets pursuant to the terms and conditions of the amended and restated Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust Agreement, dated as of July 30, 2015; and pursuant to the second amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan , dated March 18, 2011, of Motors Liquidation Company and its debtor affiliates for the benefit of holders of allowed general unsecured claims against the debtors. It currently has negative earnings. Wilmington Trust Company serves as trustee and trust administrator of Motors Liquidation Company GUC Trust.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 27.01% above currents $156.68 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Stephens. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $201 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 3,403 shares to 10,043 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 3,497 shares and now owns 326 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C.