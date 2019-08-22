B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Trimmed By $591,375 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Shorts at Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (MTLS) Raised By 19.24%

Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. MTLS’s SI was 1.12M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 939,400 shares previously. With 98,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s short sellers to cover MTLS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 9,152 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 MATERIALISE NV QTRLY NET PROFIT 0.03 EUR PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 18.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 7,125 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 31,581 shares with $2.63M value, down from 38,706 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $221.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.23M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $83 lowest target. $91.43’s average target is 5.57% above currents $86.61 stock price. Merck & Company had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com has 0.6% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 619,662 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital owns 0.92% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,225 shares. Bragg Fin Advsr Inc holds 119,069 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 40,984 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt has 17,914 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Roundview Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,188 shares stake. New Jersey-based Tradition Lc has invested 1.9% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.16% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old National Bank In holds 0.27% or 62,631 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 107,446 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust reported 371,599 shares. Private Management Group has 24,450 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 10,330 shares to 386,033 valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) stake by 7,858 shares and now owns 19,359 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Materialise NV has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 2.36% above currents $19.05 stock price. Materialise NV had 2 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 196.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.