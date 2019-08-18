B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has Cut as Share Price Rose; Seatown Holdings Stake In T Mobile Us (TMUS) Was Has Lifted

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 331,099 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 3.16M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73

