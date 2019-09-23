B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Raised Holding; Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Increased Its Holding

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc (NOG) by 226.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 968,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 428,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.075. About 4.23M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 2 CO, SUPPORTING NOTEHOLDERS ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 397,407 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4,432 shares to 22,818 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (GLD) by 14,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,019 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.