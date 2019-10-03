B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Holding Maintained by Wunderlich Securities Inc; Augustine Asset Management Cut Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) Position by $429,857 as Shares Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $115.59 lastly. It is down 41.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 467,724 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO. CITES NSCLC DATA IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Biotech unicorn Moderna raises another $125 million in expanded Merck partnership; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $650.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VIG) by 2,732 shares to 11,074 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,662 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $145.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.56 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.