B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Holder Wunderlich Securities Lifted Holding by $364,837; As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $752,290

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (PFLT) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 226,011 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 192,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.53M market cap company. It closed at $11.62 lastly. It is down 11.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 39,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, down from 48,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 1.69 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold SWKS shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Nuveen Asset Lc reported 937,520 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate has invested 0.29% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Moneta Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 31,635 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,187 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Illinois-based Coe Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Qci Asset owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 2,174 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc owns 177 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 18.66 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. 27,963 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 14,300 shares. Pitcairn has 0.1% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,694 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VTIP) by 11,671 shares to 11,388 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FDN) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,852 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 2,190 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 28,461 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 381,500 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware has 107,293 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 991 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 79,230 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 0.01% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 18,981 shares. Next has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 32,740 shares. 54,248 are held by Ares Mgmt Limited. West Family Invests holds 0.67% or 229,849 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 640 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Md reported 208,296 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 10,997 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $898,547 activity. 8,200 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares with value of $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv. 25,000 shares were bought by KATZ SAMUEL L, worth $285,408 on Wednesday, September 4.