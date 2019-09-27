B. Riley Wealth Management (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Holding by $505,799; Omers Administration Has Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.44 Million as Shares Declined

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52 million, up from 29,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 1.52M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MSFT) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,682 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01 million, down from 78,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 20.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 28,300 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.14% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Holt Cap Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP holds 0.15% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,608 shares. 27,976 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Management. Keybank Association Oh invested in 29,442 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prentiss Smith Communication holds 3.46% or 26,003 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oppenheimer And Company Inc owns 9,895 shares. Eagle Asset owns 2,192 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 70,220 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 349,600 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc holds 49,182 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 36.76M shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 151,744 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 3.11% or 212,366 shares in its portfolio. Madrona Fin Llc, Washington-based fund reported 18,207 shares. Meeder Asset reported 312,935 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 380 shares. Bluefin Trading reported 4,950 shares stake. Penobscot Invest Management owns 111,277 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,589 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,350 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 2.87% or 407,243 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,270 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel reported 241,305 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 27,949 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 14,965 shares to 20,583 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AMLP) by 48,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,134 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (BOND).