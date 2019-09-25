B. Riley Wealth Management (AAPL) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding; Girard Partners LTD Trimmed Its Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) as Share Price Rose

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 20,892 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 23,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $194.86. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (AAPL) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 4,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 62,317 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 67,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss & stated it has 7.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Bankshares reported 8,362 shares. Wedgewood Partners Incorporated owns 9.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 537,700 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% stake. Calamos Wealth Lc owns 128,137 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 5.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,947 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont owns 171,951 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 3.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brighton Jones Ltd invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howard Mngmt stated it has 4.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott Inc invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 275,216 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 4.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 102,295 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc has 305,842 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 177,308 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (MNA) by 16,892 shares to 265,951 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 26,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,053 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (CSM).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.32 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 4,596 shares to 57,568 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 247,658 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Corporation. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,510 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 104,453 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 474 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.23% or 163,002 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 1.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Decatur Capital Management has 1.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 36,856 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 3,393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ami Asset Mngmt reported 2.81% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 6,350 are held by Bluestein R H And Com. Alta Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1.62% or 146,677 shares.