B. Riley Reconfirms Cars.com (CARS) As “Buy”; Has Price Objective Of $18.0000; Last Week C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Analysts

The broker have set target price of $18.0000 on Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares. This is 55.57% from the last stock price. In a research report sent to clients and investors on 6 August, B. Riley reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of CARS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.16 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. 1,202 shares were bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr, worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. Freeman Angela K. also sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Cars.com Inc. operates as an online research destination for car shoppers. The company has market cap of $770.87 million. It sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its own direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. It has a 78.18 P/E ratio. The firm also sells display advertising to national advertisers.

Analysts await Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CARS’s profit will be $25.32 million for 7.61 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cars.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.