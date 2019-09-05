B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trine Acquisition Corp.