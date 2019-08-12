B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

We are comparing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.77%. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.