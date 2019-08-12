B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

We are comparing B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.77%. Comparatively, 19.63% are Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
