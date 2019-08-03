B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
In table 1 we can see B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.82%. Competitively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
