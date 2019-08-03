B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

In table 1 we can see B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.82%. Competitively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.