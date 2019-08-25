B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 85.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

Gores Holdings III Inc. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.