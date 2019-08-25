B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Both B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|85.73
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 34.79% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
Gores Holdings III Inc. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
