B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Comparison side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.77 N/A 0.57 14.04

Demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has 0.72% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.