B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 highlights B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.