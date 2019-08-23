B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Comparing side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 16.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.