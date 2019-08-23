B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) Comparing side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 16.49% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than HL Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
