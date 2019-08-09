B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparison side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.
Summary
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
