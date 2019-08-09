B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) Comparison side by side

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78%

For the past year B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Summary

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.